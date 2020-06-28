March 5, 1940 – June 19, 2020
Racine – Mr. Henry D. Lee, age 80, affectionately known to many as “Hentoe”; dear husband of F. Renee (nee: Lott) Lee and dear father of James Lee, Antonya First, Anjanee First, Jasmine Davis & the late Anthony W. First, Jr.; passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Services celebrating Henry’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Pastor Chuncey B. Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.
In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
