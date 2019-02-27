Henry A. Hachmeister
June 13, 1928 - February 22, 2019
BURLINGTON – Henry A. Hachmeister, 90, passed away February 22, 2019 at his residence.
He was born June 13, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to George and Christina (nee Albert) Hachmeister. He was a proud Marine Veteran. He worked in Military Police and as a Drill Sergeant on Paris Island, retiring after 22 years serving his country. Henry was a Marine football player and coach. Henry collected Packard cars and was a life-long member of Powers Lake Yacht Club. He enjoyed his time restoring his 57 Chris Craft Continental boat. He loved Airedale Terriers.
Henry is survived by his children, Connie Davis, Kurt Hachmeister, Ross Hachmeister, and Haven Hachmesiter; grandchildren, Alexandra Kitson, Andres Hachmeister, Maise Hachmeister, Ari Hachmeister-Deeter, and Max Deeter; his only great-grandchild, Leo Deeter and many other family members and friends.
Henry was preceded in death by his children, Rolf and Nancy; grandson, Kyle Joseph; ex-wife, Rosalia Godfrey; and his brothers, George and Albert.
Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Thursday, February 28 from 10 am – 12 noon. Memorial service will begin at 12 noon with full military honors immediately following. Burial at St. John's Cemetery in Twin Lakes will take place at 1:30 pm.
Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
