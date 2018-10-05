MT. PLEASANT - Henrietta Welch passed away at Racine Commons on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the blessed age of 104.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Christmas Day in 1913, the daughter of Henry and Helen (nee: Dombrowicz) Kaminski. Henrietta grew up in Chicago and then moved to Gordon, Wisconsin where her family had a farm, and on May 27, 1938 she was married to Richard Welch. He preceded her in death in 1983.
Henrietta's life revolved around her love of the Lord, music, and education. She was a graduate of Wisconsin Teachers College-Superior; earned a Bachelor of Music from Dominican College in 1951, and Masters Degree in Music from Roosevelt University-Chicago in 1957. She began her career as an educator in the Gordon school district before moving to Racine to be a music teacher in the Racine Unified School District. She devoted 17 years at Washington Jr. High, and then 17 years at Starbuck Jr. High School until retiring in 1979. Upon her retirement the Starbuck Auditorium was renamed in her honor, and in 1994 she was inducted into the Racine Educators Hall of Fame. Henrietta was a faithful and active member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church; the Racine Area Retired Educators; Wisconsin Retired Educators; and the National Retired Educators. She was also active in the Racine Symphony Guild; and directed choirs at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Bethany Methodist Church, Atonement Lutheran Church, First Methodist Church, and Holy Communion Lutheran Church.
Henrietta is survived by her grandchildren Shelley Orzal of Hartford, Brian (Diana) Phillips of Campbellsport, Dennis Phillips of Hartford, Timothy (Cathy) Phillips of West Bend, and Lindsey (Trish) Phillips of Anderson, Indiana; great-grandchildren Christopher, Justin, Monica, Ashley, Anita, Michael, Mitchell, Alecia, Gavin, Nicholas, and Ryan; many great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law Theodora and Leonard Phillips; brothers Matthew, Wallace, and Eugene Kaminski; and sister Lucille Nortari.
Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home on Monday, October 8, 2018. All are invited to visit with her family from 3:30pm - 5:45pm. Funeral services will follow at 6:00pm with Rev. Mark Doidge and Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday morning at 9:00am. Memorials to Holy Communion Lutheran Church are suggested and preferred. Online condolences at www.draeger-langendorf.com
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.