Henrietta M. Meier

March 29, 1934 – May 30, 2020
RACINE – Henrietta Minnie (nee: Heckner) Meier, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Saturday morning, May 30, 2020.
A lifetime resident, Henrietta was born in Racine on March 29, 1934 to the late Alton J. and Florence (nee: Anzalone) Heckner. She was a 1952 graduate of William Horlick High School. On July 19, 1952 Henrietta was united in marriage with the love of her life, Carl M. Meier, who passed away on September 13, 1987.
Henrietta proudly served students of St. Lucy School in the homemade lunch program for over 20 years, retiring in 1994. She was an extremely involved and active member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Among her interests, she was quite the dancer with Circle 8 Square Dance Club; enjoyed knitting & crocheting; playing cards with the girls in her “Tuesday Card Club”; camping, especially at Cliffside Park, even until last year; was a screaming Green Bay Packers fanatic; and was known to enjoy an occasional slot machine. Above all, Henrietta was all about her family. They were her everything!
Surviving are her children, Gregory (Patricia) Meier, Linda (Jim) Liscomb and Timothy Meier; grandchildren, Bessie Meier, Randal (Chris) Hart and Patrick (Tammy) Hart; several adored great-grandchildren; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family & friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
In addition to her parents & husband, Henrietta was greeted in Heaven by her brother, Edward Heckner (who died of a brain tumor at age 14); Carl’s parents, Gilbert & Mabel Meier; brothers-in-law, John (Helen) Meier & Gilbert Meier; and sister-in-law, Barbara Frary.
Services celebrating Henrietta’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Private entombment will take place in the mausoleum chapel of Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In recognition of Henrietta’s love for her former students, memorials to St. Lucy School have been suggested.
In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.
