Henrietta M. Meier

A lifetime resident, Henrietta was born in Racine on March 29, 1934 to the late Alton J. and Florence (nee: Anzalone) Heckner. She was a 1952 graduate of William Horlick High School. On July 19, 1952 Henrietta was united in marriage with the love of her life, Carl M. Meier, who passed away on September 13, 1987.

Henrietta proudly served students of St. Lucy School in the homemade lunch program for over 20 years, retiring in 1994. She was an extremely involved and active member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Among her interests, she was quite the dancer with Circle 8 Square Dance Club; enjoyed knitting & crocheting; playing cards with the girls in her “Tuesday Card Club”; camping, especially at Cliffside Park, even until last year; was a screaming Green Bay Packers fanatic; and was known to enjoy an occasional slot machine. Above all, Henrietta was all about her family. They were her everything!