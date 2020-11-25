Helga A. Gardetto

November 8, 1938 – November 20, 2020

RACINE—Helga Anneliese Gardetto passed away peacefully on November 20th surrounded by her husband and children. She was born in Dittlesheim, Germany on November 8, 1938 to Gottlob and Else Bootz. Helga was the eldest of four children; she had three brothers, Gerhardt, Werner, and Bernd.

Helga experienced childhood in the midst of WWII. Bombs fell on nearby cities and her family often took refuge in wine cellars, part of the family’s small business. She recounted seeing a bombed building, with only the plumbing left intact, and remembered thinking: “How will anyone get that bathtub down from the fourth floor?!” No challenge or goal was too great, an attitude she maintained throughout her life.

Helga met her husband, Dr. Peter Gardetto, in 1956. He was serving in the U.S. Army as a Pediatrician, stationed in Mainz. When he first saw her, he turned to a friend and said, “I am going to marry that girl!” They were married in Die Kirche St. Ludwig in Ludwigshaven, Germany on May 6, 1957. Their 63 years of marriage is testament to his intuition, her good judgment, and the love they shared.