HELENE MARIE HELLESEN

February 24, 1946 – January 1, 2019
RACINE—Helene Marie (nee: Petersen) Hellesen, age 72, received the promise of eternal life on January 1, 2019.
She was born in Racine, WI, on February 24, 1946, daughter of the late Roy and Clara (Kay) Petersen. Helene was united in marriage, for 37 special years, to William “Bill” E. Hellesen, October 1, 1977. Bill preceded her in death on March 14, 2014. Helene graduated from Gateway Technical College, in 1984, with an AA degree, in accounting. She worked as an accountant, for several years, at the YMCA and YWCA . Before switching careers, to massage therapy, she worked for the cable company in Racine and Milwaukee. Helene was a licensed massage therapist and reiki master, from 2003 until her retirement November 2013. She loved her volunteer work, at Our Harmony Club, cooking the noon meal several times a month. Helene leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Sheila R. (Pat) Carey of Fort Worth, Texas and Shannon M. Jones of Racine; granddaughter, Shannen H. (Keith) Eden; great grandson, Xander of Rockford, Illinois and granddaughter, Kayla M. Jones of Racine. She was further survived by her step-children, William R. Hellesen, Timothy (Gail) Hellesen, Karen Jacobs, Kathy Hellesen, Cindy Hellesen all of Racine and Lori Branthover, of Kentucky. Other grandchildren that survive Helene are, Ricky, Chad (Melissa) and Todd (Aymber) Branthover, Jason Hess, April (Joshua) Duck, Stephanie, Sara, Sabrina Hellesen, Valerie Chacon, LeAnn Lopez and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Helene was preceded in death, by her sister, Joyce (nee: Petersen) Kamakian and her niece Kim Kamakian.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019, 12:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
