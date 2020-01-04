March 16, 1959—January 1st, 2020

Helene Julie Mohrbacher (nee Mandli), 60, of New Holstein, joined her Lord and savior on January 1st, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls surrounded by her family.

Helen was born March 16, 1959 in Racine, the daughter of the late Frank and Ann (Bazylewicz) Mandli. She graduated from Racine’s Horlick High School in 1977, and went on to receive her first class Stationary Engineering License from Gateway technical college in 1981.

Helen had three beautiful daughters. Helen worked for Racine Unified School District as a Boiler engineer, and then moved to Sheboygan in 1987, where she worked for Edgewater Power Plant from 1988 to 1991. She worked at North High School and was the Head of the Maintenance Department starting in 1991, she retired in 2010.

Helen was joined in marriage to Dustin Mohrbacher on April 24th, 2004.

Helen truly enjoyed raising her children and making special memories with them. Her favorite things were taking her children camping, walking her dogs, swimming, bike riding, fishing, rollerblading, hiking, gardening, taking fun vacations, BBQ’s and pool parties.