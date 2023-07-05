CALEDONIA – Helena Wojcik, age 95, passed away June 30, 2023, at Parkview Gardens in Caledonia. Services for Helena will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for Helena’s complete obituary.