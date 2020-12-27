Helen V. Douglas (Nee: Oster)

December 14, 1929—December 23, 2020

RACINE—Helen V. Douglas (Oster) 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Home Harbor on Wednesday December 23, 2020.

She was born in Racine on December 14, 1929 daughter of the late Jacob, and Josephine (nee: Wolsky) Oster. On August 7, 1948 she was united in marriage to Andrew W. Douglas at St. Edwards Catholic Church where she remained a lifetime member until her death.

Helen attended St. Edwards School, and then graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, class of 1948. Helen was employed by Western Publishing (Golden Books), Lerner’s, Bendsten’s Bakery, and the late Dr. Warren Williamson where she retired in 1993.

Helen enjoyed gardening, traveling with her husband, and was an avid Badger, and Packer fan. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, she will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her 7 children, Stuart P. Douglas (Robyn, Sandy, Jason, and Ashley). Julie A. Maddox, her husband Gary, (Erin, Patrick, and Stacey). Margaret E. Douglas (Peggy). Sheila L. Feest, her husband Dan, (Christopher, and Andrew). Timothy S. Douglas, (Molly). Colleen M. Douglas, her partner Dory. Terese A. Sorg (Katie). Along with 9 Great Grandchildren, brother-in-law Malcolm Douglas, and sister-in-law Helen Vinney.