 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helen V. Douglas (Nee: Oster)
0 comments

Helen V. Douglas (Nee: Oster)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Helen V. Douglas Nee: Oster

December 14, 1929—December 23, 2020

RACINE—Helen V. Douglas (Oster) 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Home Harbor on Wednesday December 23, 2020.

She was born in Racine on December 14, 1929 daughter of the late Jacob, and Josephine (nee: Wolsky) Oster. On August 7, 1948 she was united in marriage to Andrew W. Douglas at St. Edwards Catholic Church where she remained a lifetime member until her death.

Helen attended St. Edwards School, and then graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, class of 1948. Helen was employed by Western Publishing (Golden Books), Lerner’s, Bendsten’s Bakery, and the late Dr. Warren Williamson where she retired in 1993.

Helen enjoyed gardening, traveling with her husband, and was an avid Badger, and Packer fan. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, she will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her 7 children, Stuart P. Douglas (Robyn, Sandy, Jason, and Ashley). Julie A. Maddox, her husband Gary, (Erin, Patrick, and Stacey). Margaret E. Douglas (Peggy). Sheila L. Feest, her husband Dan, (Christopher, and Andrew). Timothy S. Douglas, (Molly). Colleen M. Douglas, her partner Dory. Terese A. Sorg (Katie). Along with 9 Great Grandchildren, brother-in-law Malcolm Douglas, and sister-in-law Helen Vinney.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Andy, two sisters, one brother, two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and two daughters-in-law.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 1430 Grove Ave. on Saturday, January 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Mound Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or Leukemia Lymphoma Society of Wisconsin have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the Aurora Cancer Center and Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Alicia K., for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News