Helen V. Brien

Helen was born in Racine on July 1, 1926 to John and Helen (nee: Moko) Husz. She met her first husband, Arthur J. Francis, on a blind date on her 18th birthday. They were married on May 29, 1946. They had a wonderful marriage and raised their five children with lots of love & laughter. Sadly, Art died on March 15, 1976. Helen met her second husband, Charles Brien, at a Sunday Singles dance at the Racine Labor Center. They married on April 8, 1978 and moved to Ft. Myers, FL in 1982. They had 5½ love filled years together before Chuck died on February 28, 1984. Helen then moved back to Racine and met James Thompson at a singles dance. They enjoyed traveling and dancing together for over 20 years until Jim's death August 16, 2007. Helen did not hang up her dancing shoes until the death of her last dancing partner, Gilbert Schubert. She often said how lucky she was to have had four wonderful men in her life. Helen's favorite saying was “I'm having more fun in my second childhood than I had in my first!”