Helen Savas

Helen graduated from Butler High School “Class of 1983” and furthered her education, earning a BS in Communications from Montclair State University, NJ and her Masters from William Paterson University. On October 1, 1994 in Orange, NJ, she was united in marriage to Thomas S. Savas. Together they moved to Wisconsin and have resided in Racine. While in New Jersey, Helen had been employed with Fundraising Office at Liberty Science Center and in Wisconsin as the Manager of Development Services at MSOE. Helen was an active member of Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church and Ladies Philoptochos Society. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and gardening. Helen delighted in and was known for baking and cooking her family Greek recipes. Above all, she treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and sister who will be dearly missed.