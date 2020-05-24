Helen Rusk

Helen attended The Art Institute of Chicago on a scholarship, later graduating from Iowa State University. In 1950, Helen married Albert John Rusk and relocated to Racine, Wisconsin. Her surviving family includes Charles Rusk of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Candyce Rusk of Austin, Texas, Michael Rusk (Cathy Farrin) of Lodi, Wisconsin, Cheryl Armstrong (Don) of Wheaton, Illinois, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Helen acted as chief Dietitian for the Lincoln Lutheran Home System and the Southern Wisconsin Center for three decades while raising her family. Albert Rusk passed away in 1998.

An artist all of her life, Helen was a Founding Member of the Racine Art Guild, serving as president from 1961 to 1963, and a Charter Member of the Starving Artist’s Fair, now in its 53rd year. Through the RAM-Wustum Museum of Fine Arts Outreach Program, Helen introduced young students to the wonder of art making. She equally imbued her own children with an appreciation of the cultural arts, cooking and nature, including the Lake Michigan shoreline and the Racine Quarry, where for two decades, she swam at dawn with the Quarry Rats, nine mid-aged and hardy women. Her work has been exhibited in galleries and art fairs in Racine, Milwaukee, and Chicago.