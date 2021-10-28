WATERFORD—Helen Rose Martin, age 91 of Waterford, passed peacefully with family at her side at Waterford Senior Living on Sunday October 24, 2021. Born in Waterford May 19, 1930, the daughter of the late Leo and Magdeline (nee. Blattner) Henningfeld. She attended St. Thomas Graded School and on April 11, 1953, she married John “Jack” Martin who has preceded her in death. She was a lifelong resident of Waterford where she and her husband Jack loved to play cards especially sheepshead. Helen worked for Burlington Memorial Hospital for some time as an RN assistant. A faithful member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic church where she loved to help with Turkey dinners and fish fry’s and was a member of the choir. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.