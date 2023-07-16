VILLAGE OF RAYMOND—Helen Repta (Nee Peterson) Of the Village of Raymond. Passed Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the age of 83 years. Beloved Wife of the late Frank together for 57 years. Dear Mother of Renae, the late Marcie (Kathryn), John (Terri) and Terry (Rosanne) Repta. Loving Grandmother of Kelly (Sean), Thomas (Analisa), Ryan (Samantha) and Brooke (Kyle). Sister of Leola Mork and Robert (LouEllen) Peterson. Sister-in-law of Cathy Peterson and Arnold Repta. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Thursday July 20, 2023 at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME, 9200 S. 27th St. in Oak Creek from 4PM-7PM and again on Friday at NORTH CAPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2644 124th St. (Hwy 45 & W. Five Mile Rd.) at 10AM until the time of service at 11AM. At the family’s request please be comfortable wearing your favorite Wisconsin sports team apparel. Helen was proud to have been a stay at home Mom as well as worked for many years as a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital in Racine, Kurten Clinic, and Dr. John Trotter of Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to North Cape Lutheran Church or to the Women’s Cancer Research Foundation greatly appreciated. Private family burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME www.heritagefuneral.com 9200 S. 27th St. Oak Creek, WI. 53154 414-761-2750