Helen R. Smukal

Nov. 27, 1933 – April 21, 2021

RACINE – Helen Ruth (nee: Buhse) Smukal, age 87, passed away peacefully, with family at her side, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Helen was born in Detroit, MI on November 27, 1933 to the late August and Caroline Buhse. She came to Racine in 1966 and worked tirelessly as a retail associate for Lange’s Pharmacy, where she established many relationships with customers over the years.

Helen was a longtime member of Pentecost Lutheran Church. Helen was quite crafty, including quilting, painting and sewing; had a green thumb for vegetable and flower gardening; relaxed with backyard bird watching; was always proud of her impeccable lawn; and was a phenomenal cook and baker – who enjoyed giving away meals to family and friends – all of whom were excited and excited to receive. Above all, Helen loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her children: Deb Smukal-Petri, Steve Smukal and Carrie (Al Malmstadt) Smukal; Al’s daughter who loved being with Helen, Gabrial Malmstadt; other relatives, friends and former Lange’s customers and co-workers– too numerous to mention all by name.