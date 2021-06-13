Helen Pulice and Brian Pulice Jun 13, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANNOUNCEMENT CELEBRATION OF LIFEfor Helen Pulice and Brian PuliceJohnson Park Golf Course Pavilion1:00 PM—4:00 PM Saturday, June 19, 20211:00 PM—2:00 PM visit with family and friends2:00 program/service2:30 picnic lunchPlease, no flowers, memorials or gifts Tags Helen Pulice And Brian Pulice Brian Pulice Helen Pulice Lunch Picnic Pavilion Memorial Gift Watch Now: Related Video Watch Now: Couples adjust to life post-pandemic Lower your cholesterol by eating these foods AP Lower your cholesterol by eating these foods These everyday items are about to get more expensive AP These everyday items are about to get more expensive You should buy these items at yard sales AP You should buy these items at yard sales Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story