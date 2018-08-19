September 6, 1932—August 17, 2018
STURTEVANT – Mrs. Helen Pauline Reesman, 85, passed away at Oak Park Place in Burlington on Friday, August 17, 2018.
She was born in Kansasville on September 6, 1932, the daughter of the late Nickolas and Marie (nee: Henningfield) Fettes. On November 5, 1955, she married Donald Reesman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kansasville. He preceded her in death on January 23, 1996.
Mrs. Reesman retired after 27 years from the advertising department at Insinkerator. She was a longtime member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, the Insinkerator 20 Year Club, The Homemakers Club and a lifetime member and past president of the VFW Post 7924 Ladies Auxiliary in Kansasville. She was also an avid bowler and member of the 600 Club.
Mrs. Reesman is survived by her daughter and sons, Marilyn (Jeff) Cragg of Burlington, Brian (Brenda Michels) Reesman of Fairchild and John (Theresa Quiroz) Reesman of Sturtevant; her grandchildren, Natasha (Blair) Rivera Gaffney, Samantha Rivera, Jacob, James and Autumn Reesman; her great grandson, Donovan David Rivera Gaffney; her sisters and brothers, Mary Anne Hoffmann of Racine, Susan (Bob) Reuss of Wisconsin Dells, Judy (Tom) Adam of Little Rock, AR, Sally Larson of Lake Geneva, David (Rita) Fettes of Aurora, CO, Donald (Tammy) Fettes, Rice Lake, WI; sisters-in-law, Carol Fettes of Burlington, Rose Fettes of Kansasville; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Reesman; her brothers and sister, Robert Fettes, Jerry Fettes, Nick Fettes and Marlene O’Brien and brother-in-law, Bill Hoffmann.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3126 95th Street Sturtevant) on Friday, August 24, 2018 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The celebration of her life and Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. There will be a procession to Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia after the Mass.
The Reesman family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Oak Park Place and Ascension Hospice for the loving and professional attention Helen received while under their care.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
