July 18,1929—November 9, 2021

RACINE—Helen P. Adams 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine.

She was born in Racine on July 18, 1929, to the late Frank and Helen (nee: Hering) Perekovich. On June 6, 1948, Helen was united in marriage to George Adams at St. Patrick’s Catholic church. She was employed as a telephone operator at the Wisconsin Telephone company for 25 and a half years. Together Helen and George enjoyed polka dancing, and camping with their family in Milton, WI.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Linda (Robert) Brehm and son, David Adams, all of Racine. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, George: four brothers, and two sisters. In keeping with the families wishes, private funeral services for Helen were held. She was laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ridgewood on 2 East for their care and compassion; and, a special thank you to Hospice Alliance for their loving care of our mother.

