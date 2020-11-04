Helen Marie (nee: Hanson) Funk, age 96, passed away on October 31, 2020 at Bay of Burlington Nursing Home. Helen was born January 3, 1924 in the town of Norway, daughter of the late Howard A. and Mary L. Hanson. She married Robert E. Funk on April 28, 1945 at Norway Lutheran Church Parsonage where she was a lifelong member. She graduated from Rochester Ag School. She lived and worked in Lake Geneva up until the time she was married. The Funks then resided in the Union Grove area before moving to Burlington in 1984.