Mar. 29, 1928—Dec. 29, 2022

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Lord gained the most beautiful angel, Helen Marie Lantz, when she fully entered into the presence of the Lord surrounded by her family. She was born in Hartford, Wisconsin on March 29, 1928, to Evan and Alice Turnmire. Her early years were spent on the farm near Eagle, Wisconsin, and she then moved to Racine. On a blind date, she met the love of her life, D. Keith Lantz, and they had 64 wonderful years together. She spent her life making a home in Rochester, loving her family and her church. She loved to bake cookies and her “famous” rhubarb torte. Helen and Keith had two kids, Kevin and Gail Lantz. As the matriarch, she led a legacy of love and strength by being the best Mom, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother for her family.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Gail Lantz; grandchildren: Trent (Emilia) Vukodinovich and Catrice (Jonathan) Schoenfeldt; and great-grandchildren: Louis and Kennedy Vukodinovich.

She was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus by her parents, Evan and Alice Turnmire; the love of her life, D. Keith Lantz; her son, Kevin Lantz; and her siblings: Richard Turnmire and Eleanor Deschler.

Helen is more alive than ever before. She has just changed her address. She has gone into the presence of God. Helen spent her life making a home for those she loved, and now, the loving hand of God was placed on her shoulder, and the simple message was given. “Come home”, Helen is home.

There will be a visitation held for Helen on January 5, 2023 at St. Thomas Aquinas 305 S. 1st St., Waterford, WI 53185 from 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m.Mass with a luncheon to follow.

Per Helen’s request, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

Helen will be laid to rest with her husband, Keith at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, (21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182), at a later date.