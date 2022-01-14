Helen Marie Flones (nee: Johnson)

July 24, 1940—January 10, 2022

Helen Marie Flones, age 81, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Mondovi, WI, July 24, 1940, daughter of the late John and Gena Johnson.

Helen never knew a stranger; she was a gift to the family and always kept everyone in the loop. Throughout her career she worked as a housekeeper, at Johnson Metal, and Rohner Asphalt, until she retired in 2010. She was a member of MT Pleasant Lutheran Church. She thoroughly enjoyed company, road trips, her winter getaways to Arizona, summer trips to Montana, and multiple locations with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children: Scott (Kim) Kapellusch, Colleen (Paul) Tancredi, Paul (Christine) Flones, Danae (Tim) Dustman, Cindy (John) Stefka, Jeffrey Flones; 16 grandchildren: Jacob Tancredi, Andrea Tancredi, Alex Flones, Amelia Flones, Dane Londre, Ty Haarsma, Rachel Dustman, Allyson Dustman, John Cooper, Dan Cooper, Brittany Cooper, Becky Flones, Jessica Flones, Kourtney Flones, Justina Flones, Robert Flones; 15 great-grandchildren: Sophia, Madison, Tres, Jamiesha, Demetriana, Diasha, Charles, Jesse, Jayda, Kenny, Jace, Owen, Kennedy, Asher, Brooks Lee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Flones; two sons: James Flones, John Flones, and grandson Jeffery Flones.

Funeral Services celebrating Helen’s life will be held at the funeral home, 11:00 AM, Tuesday January 18, 2022, with Rev. Krista Zimmerman officiating. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Tuesday, 10:00 AM until time of service. Memorials to the American Brain Foundation have been suggested by the family. To view the service online, visit Helen’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream.

