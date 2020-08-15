× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 25, 1940—August 8, 2020

Helen Margaret (Hooper) Carlson, 80, of Forestville, passed away at home with excellent care provided by her family and caretakers through Unity Hospice, especially Crystal Young.

Helen was an avid reader, loved crosswords, and gardening. She had a great love for life, numerous pets, and her family. She especially relished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her faith in God was reflected in her time spent at church – in the choir, quilting, and prayer groups. Helen had an open and accepting way about her that put people at ease and the love she shared was never-ending.

Helen will be missed by her loving husband of 38 years, Donald Carlson; children, Douglas (Catherine) Keith, Robert (Coreen) Keith, Richard (Amarjargal) Keith, Brian Keith, Laurie (Phil) Adams, Jeff (Sue) Carlson, and Eric (Rachel) Carlson; 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Dr. Georgia Hooper Peek; and brother-in-law, Thomas (Lee) Carlson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Baker Hooper and Helen Smith; stepfather, George Ingram; and one grandchild, Dustin Keith.