Throughout Helen’s life, there was nothing more important to her than her Schuppe and Pulice families and all the extended relatives. Helen gave everything she had to her family. She put family first and herself second. She treated her loving husband, Joe, like a king and sacrificed everything for her sons. Helen never gave up in life. She faced adversity head-on and knew that love would always prevail during tough times. If you look up the word “courageous” in the dictionary, you will find a picture of Helen Mae Pulice (Nee: Schuppe).

Because of restrictions from COVID 19, we will have an outdoor memorial service for Helen later in the spring of 2021 so we can all gather safely and celebrate her life.

Special thanks to Dr. Robert Gullberg for over 30 years of loving and compassionate care to Helen and Joe; Pleasant Point Senior Living who provided a wonderful and supportive place for Helen to live during the last six months of her life; Hospice Alliance who provided an environment of calm of comforting care during the last two weeks of Helen’s life; and to Josie Porcaro who was Helen’s best friend for over 70 years and who was there for her and our family, unconditionally, every day until she passed away.