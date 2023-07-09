Dec. 12, 1926 – July 3, 2023

PLOVER—Helen Marie Pias, age 96, passed away peacefully July 3rd, 2023, at Whispering Pines in Plover, WI. She was born in Racine, WI, December 12th, 1926, daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Nee: Barina) Cermak where she was a lifelong resident, recently moving to Plover to be near family.

Surviving are her children, David (Linda) Pias of Plover, WI; Linda (Pete) Ruffalo of Racine; grandchildren, Jason Ruffalo, Lisa Ruffalo, Bridget Ruffalo; her brother, Charles (Carmen) Cermak of Racine; nieces, nephews; other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnie Pias; and sister, Dorothy (Edward) Skowronski.

To view Helen’s full obituary, please visit: www.meredithfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 11th, 2023, 11:00am at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., with Reverend Michael Petersen officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the mass from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Rita’s Parish or The Humane Society have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com