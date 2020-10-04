Helen M. Norman

Indulged her creative spirit with gardening, sewing, knitting, baking, and birdwatching. Enjoyed traveling, concerts, socializing, and dancing with her husband Ken. Prioritized staying in touch with friends and relatives. Loved to send and receive cards, letters, phone calls, even emails! She last traveled by airplane at age 94, rode on the pontoon boat until age 102, and eventually settled in to enjoy the flowers and critters in her yard.

Carrying on her legacy are children Ken Jr., Tom, and Margaret of Racine, Mary Kay of Golden CO, and Paula (Joel) of Gilroy CA. Cherished by California grandchildren Kirstyn, Courtney (Martyn), Jolene, Mitch (Margaret), and Tom Jr. Also Kenzie of Ohio and Derek of Arizona. Will be missed by loyal neighbors and friends.

Helen transitioned peacefully at her home. Sincere gratitude to special caregiver Mary Ann, Aurora At Home Hospice, Visiting Nurses, and caregivers from Stowell, Society’s Assets and Comfort Keepers.