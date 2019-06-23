March 4, 1930 – June 14, 2019
RACINE – Helen Mae (nee: Sherman) Leskowicz, age 89; loving wife of the late Chester “Chet” Leskowicz and dear mother of Mark (Joanne) Leskowicz & the late Michael and Matthew Leskowicz; passed away at Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek on Friday evening, June 14, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Ronald O. Crewe officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Please see next week Sunday’s Racine Journal Times newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
