March 4, 1930 – June 14, 2019
RACINE – Helen Mae (nee: Sherman) Leskowicz, age 89, passed away at Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek on Friday evening, June 14, 2019.
A lifetime resident, Helen was born in Racine on March 4, 1930 to the late Raymond and Margaret (nee: Friedel) Sherman. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from Saint Catherine’s High School in 1948. On July 5, 1952 in St. Joseph Catholic Church – Racine, Helen was united in marriage with the love of her life, Chester James Leskowicz, who preceded her in death on August 29, 2014.
With a profound Catholic faith, Helen was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she had served as President of the Christian Women, President (along with Chet) of the Home & School Assn. and coordinated & volunteering at the church fish fries. Among her interests, Helen enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, and was an avid golfer – belonging to various leagues at Shoop & Washington Park Courses. Above all, Helen was a woman of great faith and was totally dedicated to her entire family.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Mark & Joanne Leskowicz; granddaughters, Emily (Jeff) Spangenberg & Katherine Leskowicz; grandsons, Matthew & Nicholas Leskowicz; sister, Jeanne (Steve) Nyiri; sister-in-law, Pearl Mynar; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Michael & Matthew Leskowicz; brother, Donald (Judy) Sherman; Chet’s parents, Vincent and Helen (nee: Klimaszewska) Leskowicz; sisters-in-law, Rose (Udall) Neels and Florence (Ruehl “Les”) Neibaur; and brother-in-law, Walter Mynar.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Ronald O. Crewe officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to Sacred Heart Parish, St. Catherine’s High School or to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to all the wonderful associates at Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek, along with many relatives & friends for their compassionate care and support given during Helen’s journey with Alzheimer’s. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.