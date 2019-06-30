{{featured_button_text}}
Helen Mae Leskowicz

March 4, 1930 – June 14, 2019

RACINE – Helen Mae (nee: Sherman) Leskowicz, age 89, passed away at Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek on Friday evening, June 14, 2019.

A lifetime resident, Helen was born in Racine on March 4, 1930 to the late Raymond and Margaret (nee: Friedel) Sherman. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from Saint Catherine’s High School in 1948. On July 5, 1952 in St. Joseph Catholic Church – Racine, Helen was united in marriage with the love of her life, Chester James Leskowicz, who preceded her in death on August 29, 2014.

With a profound Catholic faith, Helen was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she had served as President of the Christian Women, President (along with Chet) of the Home & School Assn. and coordinated & volunteering at the church fish fries. Among her interests, Helen enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, and was an avid golfer – belonging to various leagues at Shoop & Washington Park Courses. Above all, Helen was a woman of great faith and was totally dedicated to her entire family.

Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Mark & Joanne Leskowicz; granddaughters, Emily (Jeff) Spangenberg & Katherine Leskowicz; grandsons, Matthew & Nicholas Leskowicz; sister, Jeanne (Steve) Nyiri; sister-in-law, Pearl Mynar; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Michael & Matthew Leskowicz; brother, Donald (Judy) Sherman; Chet’s parents, Vincent and Helen (nee: Klimaszewska) Leskowicz; sisters-in-law, Rose (Udall) Neels and Florence (Ruehl “Les”) Neibaur; and brother-in-law, Walter Mynar.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Ronald O. Crewe officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to Sacred Heart Parish, St. Catherine’s High School or to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to all the wonderful associates at Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek, along with many relatives & friends for their compassionate care and support given during Helen’s journey with Alzheimer’s. May God bless all of you!

