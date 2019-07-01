{{featured_button_text}}
Helen Mae Leskowicz

March 4, 1930 – June 14, 2019

RACINE – Helen Mae (nee: Sherman) Leskowicz, age 89, passed away at Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek on Friday evening, June 14, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Ronald O. Crewe officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to Sacred Heart Parish, St. Catherine’s High School or to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested.

Celebrate
the life of: Helen M. Leskowicz
