Helen M. Farina (Nee: Verwey)

RACINE — Helen Marie Farina, 85, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

A celebration of Helen’s life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.

