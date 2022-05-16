Sept. 18, 1927 – May 9, 2022

BURLINGTON – Helen M. Brook, 94, of Burlington, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at her home.

Born in Burlington on September 18, 1927, she was the daughter of Leo and Regina (nee: McCormack) Zwiebel. She was a lifelong resident of Burlington, where she attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from Burlington High School. On April 15, 1950, she was united in marriage to Vernon Brook at St. Charles Catholic Church. They then made Burlington their lifelong home.

Helen’s passions were sewing, being a homemaker and teaching others the joy of sewing. She was also a member of St. Charles Parish in Burlington and American Legion Post 79 Ladies Auxiliary. Helen loved taking care of her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her husband, Vern; children: Steven (Cheryl Mooney) Brook and Sandra Brook; grandchildren: Christopher (Michelle) Brook, Kimberly (Nathan) Zabel, Danna Anderson, Brooke Anderson, Jennifer (Brian) Schmidt; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Harper, Elijah, Micah, Kate, Rye, Cameron, Ethan, Tegan, Landyn, Lylah, Collin, and Emma; and a great-great-grandson, Everett. Helen is further survived by her nieces and nephews: Nancy (Jim) Strelow, Kathy (Eric) Herr, Wade (Holly) Greco, Terry (Diane) Greco and Gina Greco; along with many other relatives; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Susan Brook; siblings: John (Dorothy) Zwiebel, Betty Zwiebel, Catherine Zwiebel, Charles (Jean) Zwiebel and Ruth (Bob) Greco; and a niece, Bonnie Seeger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Other relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow Mass at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery.

