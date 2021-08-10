July 25, 1926—August 7, 2021
RACINE—Surrounded by her family, Helen L. Vorwald, age 95, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 7, 2021. She was born July 25, 1926, in Lancaster, WI the daughter and only child of the late Walter and Sylvia (nee Berndt) Day. On June 17, 1946, she married Raymond Vorwald at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Lancaster, WI and they were blessed with 11 children. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1993.
They farmed on the Vorwald farm, Bloomington, WI, and moved to Racine in 1965. She received her education in the schools of Lancaster and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1944. She was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling and visited over eight European countries, Hawaii, and three visits to the Catalina Islands. She was also a great fan of the Broncos and John Elway.
She loved her family dearly and will be deeply missed by all who loved her and whose lives she touched. She is survived by her loving children, three daughters: Susan Bassette, Luann Stintzi, and Nancy (Robert) Wemmert; seven sons; Jerome Vorwald, Thomas Vorwald, Michael (Chris) Vorwald, Charles (Barbara) Vorwald, Steven (Roy) Vorwald, Douglas (Dawn) Vorwald, and Timothy (Cheryl) Vorwald. Mrs. Vorwald is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, James, daughters-in-law, Madeliene Vorwald and Darlene Vorwald and grandson, Robert Bassette.
A funeral service celebrating Helen’s life will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet Thursday 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster, WI.
