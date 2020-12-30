1935—2020

Helen L. Rogers, age 84 of Racine passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Ascension All Saints.

She was born on December 27, 1935 in Dexter, Ohio, a daughter of the late Cletus and Edith May (nee: Martin) Summers.

On May 30, 1959 in Racine, she was united to her soulmate Roy D. Rogers. Roy would make a sandwich for Helen and stop to get Culver’s coffee (her favorite) and bring it to her every day.

Helen enjoyed going for car rides with Roy, especially looking for wildlife on the countryside. She loved all animals.

Survivors include her husband, Roy; her children, David W. (Robin) Rogers, and Kathleen Rose (Mark) Demet; her seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy Ellis; her brothers, Melvin, and Frank (Peggy) Summers.

Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her son, Robbie Rogers, her sister Frieda Post, and two brothers, Charles and Cletus “Bud” Summers.