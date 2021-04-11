April 18, 1920—April 8, 2021

HINSDALE, Illinois — Helen Krongos (nee: Bissia) Beloved wife of the late Harry (Haridemos) Krongos; cherished mother of Marianthe (late Spyros) Karson and Chrisanthe (late Albert) Gustafson; loving YiaYia of Kristine (Glenn) Heveran, Stacey (Tim) Kamin and Eric (Tracy) Gustafson; devoted “GG” to Cody (Tracy) Lukaszewski, Sydney Kamin and Karson Heveran; Great “GG” to Valkyrie Lukaszewski. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Stella (nee: Kliros) Bissia and brother, George Bissia. Friend to many, and a member of the Olive Chapter of the Eastern Star for over 50 years.

Services will be private at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Interment Elmwood Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Helen’s caregivers, who assisted Chrisanthe for many years and showed their love to her. A special thank-you also extended to Helen’s physician, Dr. Liu.

Helen was a loving, giving, caring person that lived over 100 years — entirely for her family!

Donations can be made to the “Alzheimer’s Association” or to the charity of your choice in her memory.

