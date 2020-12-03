Julia Jordan James, Advanced Practice RN, Family Nurse Practitioner for several rural health clinics in Marlboro County for over 20 years sponsored by Marlboro Park Hospital and Later by McLeod Physicians Associates of Florence SC and President of Beth Israel Congregation in Florence SC announces the death of her mother, Helen Jane Taylor Jordan Wallenta of Franklin, Tennessee. Helen died November 3, 2020 at Alive Hospice House in Murfressboro, TN. Julia and her siblings—Debra (Debbie/Deb), William (Bill), and Edward (Ed)—all of Williamson County Tennessee and their families wish to thank their communities for your support and prayers during Helen’s final days.

Helen was born in Phoenix AZ where her Father had moved the family for the health of Helen’s mom, Helen Jane Harsh Taylor who suffered from tuberculosis and died while Helen was still an infant. Everett Roy Taylor, father, took his children Everett Roy Taylor, Jr and Helen around the US as he worked on WPA projects during the Great Depression. Included in those projects were the Cave Creek Dam in Arizona, Boulder/Hoover Dam on the Nevada/Arizona border, and many bridges along Route 66 from Chicago to LA. Her dad’s last project before retirement was the Lake Norris Dam which supplied the power to Oak Ridge Tennessee via Lines made from silver, as copper had too many other war uses. Helen spent her High School years in “The City Behind the Fence” as Oak Ridge was called during WWII and is pictured among a group of teens in the book of the same name. She is the one holding the paper with the VJ Day headline.