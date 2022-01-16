Helen J. Taylor

July 2, 1924 - Jan. 4, 2022
RACINE - Helen J. (nee: Petersen) Taylor, 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Monica's Senior Living.
Helen was born in Racine on July 2, 1924, the daughter of Anton and Anine (nee: Jensen) Petersen. She was a 1943 graduate of Washington Park High School and attended Luther College in Decorah, IA. Helen spent many years working in business, most notably at General Electric in Milwaukee. On May 22, 1965, she was united in marriage to Zachariah "Zach" E. Taylor. They enjoyed traveling through Europe and South America, but it was living for 2.5 years in Sao Paulo, Brazil, through Zach's employment with J. I. Case, that was a highlight of their years. Helen was a member of United Lutheran Church.
Surviving Helen is her brother-in-law, Harold Windler of Milwaukee and sister-in-law, Julie Hachikian Petersen of Racine; nephew and caregiver, Dan Windler; nephews: Paul and Steven Windler of Milwaukee; nieces: Ellen (Arny) Davis of Chehalis, WA and Amy (Mark) Hartley of Atwater, CA; special great-nephew, Adam M. Gilboy of Racine; special great-niece, Mya Davis (Lane) Flintoff of Chehalis, WA. She is further survived by other great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Zach Taylor; sister Betty Windler; brother Arthur A. Petersen; sister and brother-in-law: Margaret and Fred Schweitzer; and nephew, Tod S. Petersen.
Per Helen's wishes, private services and burial at Graceland Cemetery, officiated by Pastor John Bischoff, were already held.
