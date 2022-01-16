Helen J. Taylor

Helen was born in Racine on July 2, 1924, the daughter of Anton and Anine (nee: Jensen) Petersen. She was a 1943 graduate of Washington Park High School and attended Luther College in Decorah, IA. Helen spent many years working in business, most notably at General Electric in Milwaukee. On May 22, 1965, she was united in marriage to Zachariah "Zach" E. Taylor. They enjoyed traveling through Europe and South America, but it was living for 2.5 years in Sao Paulo, Brazil, through Zach's employment with J. I. Case, that was a highlight of their years. Helen was a member of United Lutheran Church.