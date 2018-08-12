Helen J. Bartley Nee: Friedlein

September 16, 1931—August 7, 2018
RACINE—Helen J. Bartley, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 7, 2018.
Helen was born in Clayton County, Iowa on September 16, 1931, daughter of the late Henry and Lilli (nee: Pierce) Friedlein.
On April 20, 1952, she was united in marriage to George M. Bartley. They shared thirty-four beautiful years together before George preceded her in death in 1986. Helen molded many young minds as an educator with Racine Unified for thirty-eight years teaching upper elementary classes at Franklin and Olympia Brown Schools. She was a dedicated member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. Helen will be remembered fondly for her love of children, reading, gardening and sewing.
Helen will be dearly missed by her children, Jerome Bartley, Suzanne Bartley, James Bartley; grandchildren, James Bartley, Keli Bartley, Maegan (Tim) Birkland; great grandchildren, Avah, Carmyn, Andrew, Caleb and Emmett; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas; brother, Carl (Dorothy) Friedlein; sisters, Rita (Herbert) Behrend and Myrna (Wayne) Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday August 14, 2018, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Jesse Guillon officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorials to Christ the King Lutheran Church have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
