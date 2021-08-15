Helen Harrison (nee: Fight)

Who she was is perhaps best summed up by one of her granddaughters, Ariel: “My Grandma, Mimi, passed away after 97 years of being fabulous. Stoic, petite, and witty, homemade everything, hair always coiffed and nails always done. The way she would say, “Oh Bob” to my Grampa PopPop is stuck in my head. They were always together, so I’m happy to think they’re perhaps together again having a cocktail hour and talking about the condo politics. She was the grandma who helped you learn how to knock the dirt off when you fell and to pick yourself back up — then make you some of the real pudding with the skin on it that took a long time to cook, handing you a nail file while you waited, just in case you need to shape your nails. Love you Mimi.”