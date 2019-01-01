Helen G. Urbush (Nee: Sisak)

August 22, 1932—December 28, 2018
RACINE—Helen G. Urbush, age 86, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
She was born in Racine, August 22, 1932, daughter of the late Matthew and Agnes (Nee: Chvilicek) Sisak.
On September 2, 1961 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Richard L. Urbush who preceded her in death, January 5, 1997. Helen was employed by Holy Name School and volunteered at All Saints Gift Shop for many years. She was a faithful and active member of St. Richard Catholic Church. An excellent cook, she also enjoyed sewing, gardening, and traveling.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Linda (Chris) Pracht, Matthew Urbush; brother, Matt Sisak; sister-in-law, Alice Urbush; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 4, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church or to All Saints Foundation have been suggested.
A very special thank you to the nurses at Ascension ICU and Emergency Room staff for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.