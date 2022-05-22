Helen Elizabeth Zelinger

Sept. 2, 1931—May 7, 2022

MT PLEASANT—Helen Elizabeth (nee: Jorgensen) Zelinger, took the eternal journey to meet her maker on May 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on September 2, 1931, the daughter of the late Carl and Cora (nee: Andersen) Jorgensen. Helen was a graduate of Washington Park High School and Dana College.

On June 26, 1953, she was united in marriage to Dan Zelinger at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, where she had been an active lifetime member. Helen was a past president of the Church Council, Sunday School teacher, member of the choir and various women’s groups. After raising six children and enjoying their accomplishments, she worked as a certified Occupational Therapist at Lincoln Lutheran Home and Oak Ridge Care Center. For over 30 years Helen was an active Realtor. She was Broker/Owner of Nichols & Zelinger Real Estate for eight years, was a member and past president of The Racine Board of Realtors and served on many state and national committees.

After retiring in 2003 she enjoyed mentoring at Gilbert Knapp School and volunteering at Faith Works Lutheran Church food bank. Over the years Helen and Dan loved to travel, visiting all seven continents and more than 110 different countries. In her leisure time she enjoyed golf, playing cards, knitting prayer shawls, and most recently, painting.

Helen is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dan Zelinger and great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Longley and Savannah Longley.

Surviving are her children: David (Cherie) Zelinger of Shawano, Paul (Jodi) Zelinger of Pewaukee, Jan Vlasak of Racine, Joan Zelinger of North Prairie, Melanie Zelinger of Sun Prairie and John (Belinda) Zelinger of Goodyear, AZ; grandchildren: Amy (Dianna) Zelinger, Kelli Zelinger, Rachel (Jay) Longley, Kate Zelinger (Michael Isberner), Frank Zelinger and Philip Camren. She is further survived by great-grandchildren: Riley Longley, Elliott Longley and Ethan Zelinger and two nieces and a nephew.

Helen’s memorial visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until service time at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Tracy Polzin officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Helen in a special way may direct memorials to The Boys and Girls Club Shawano, Racine Theater Guild, Racine Zoo or to Living Faith Lutheran Church.

