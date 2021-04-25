July 18, 1930—April 23, 2021
KENOSHA—Helen E. Usinger, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Brookside Care Center.
She was born on July 18, 1930 to the late Gustave and Irene (Sykora) Zimany in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.
On June 7, 1951 she married Jacob L. Usinger at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on March 1, 1993.
Helen worked in Food Service for the Kenosha Unified School District for many years, retiring from there.
Helen was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and was a member of the Dorcas Quilting Club.
Helen enjoyed camping and traveling in her younger years.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Debra (Jeff) Cain; her son, Ricky (Pamela) Usinger; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Gustave.
Funeral Services for Helen will be held on Wednesday, April 28th at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times
Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home
6019 – 7th Ave.
Kenosha, WI 53143
262-654-2136
