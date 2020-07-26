Helen Ann and Francis Stephan Bembenek

Francis spent the most of his life at the Southern Wisconsin Center (SWC) in Union Grove, WI. with the loving care of the staff and personnel there. Francis, Frankie, as his family referred to him, attended many wonderful activities and events in the Community with the guidance of the SWC Staff. Family time and events at the Center at which Frankie usually exhibited himself, with a happy smile and lots of walking time. He will always be remembered for his huge beaming and sometime mischievous smiles, as well as his energetic dancing to the Elvis and other Rock band music at the SWC Family Picnics. Francis’ family wishes to extend their thankfulness to ALL the Ascension-All Saints Hospital staff. We especially extend our extreme and heartfelt gratitude to all the SWC Staff/Caregivers/Doctors who lovingly cared for Francis for over 60 years especially those staff members who were able to be at Frankie’s side during his final days.