Sept. 28, 1944—May 16, 2021

ST. GERMAIN—Heleen V. Kortendick, 76, of St. Germain, passed away on May 16, 2021 at her home.

She was born in Raymond, WI to Leonard and Stella (nee: Vogleman) Dziekan on September 28, 1944. She attended and graduated from Union Grove H.S. She married Thomas Kortendick on November 22, 1969 and they would have celebrated 52 years of marriage. Heleen worked for many years at Ruud Lighting, retiring in 2003.

Heleen was active in her communities. She was a Girl Scout leader, Past Sturtevant Lions Club President, Primetimers in St. Germain and her church St. Sebastian. She loved cooking, gardening, animals, especially Northwoods wildlife and reading.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; five daughters: Lyn (Jim) Evans, Victoria Kortendick, Jennifer Kortendick, Pamela (Greg) Gamble and Debra Benson; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and a sister, Sandra (Glenn) Oakes. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Thomas Dziekan and two sisters: Elaine Fuller and Susan Walter.