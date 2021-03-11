February 18, 1970—March 4, 2021
After a difficult battle with cancer over the last year, Heidi Marie (Dinkelman) Rich passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021 at her home, in her husband’s arms and surrounded by loved ones, including her mother, Gretchen, and her four kids: Max, Lizzie, Bridget and Jack.
Heidi was born on February 18, 1970 to Bill and Gretchen (Kolberg) Dinkelman in Racine, WI. After graduating from Horlick High in 1988, she went on to graduate from UW Parkside with a degree in Psychology/Sociology, she said, with a smile, she was “trying to figure herself out”. In 1992, Heidi and I (her husband, Chad) met at Racine Bible Church and after admiring each other from a distance started to date and fell in love. This last December, Heidi and I celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary, the adventures we have shared together, and the four wonderful kids we have. God has been good.
Heidi, described by her children as strong, compassionate, beautiful, spirited, stubborn, dedicated and gentle, raised four wonderful children who reflect her well. Many others described her as “Mama Bear,” protecting, loving, caring for and speaking up for many. She made sure that our house was not only a home for us, but many others as well. She was a great cook and always wanted to make people feel welcome, whether at home, or in the coffee shop at Fort Wilderness (2006 -2018), or at the Butcher’s Wife where she was a barista until she got sick in 2019. Heidi loved life, her Lord Jesus, her family, food, music and friends, enjoying the good things that our good God has made and helping others do the same.
Heidi was always a huge support to me and even as a strong woman wrestled with her identity, at times. She was my wife and the mother of our kids but she was Heidi first. And all that God placed in her: creativity, grit, passion, confidence, weakness, wisdom, strength and loyalty she brought to all of us and all her chosen endeavors: wife, mother, friend, barista, mama bear, cook, fashionista, music-lover, foodie, volunteer, explorer. You don’t get to hold on too tightly to any force-of-nature like that. You just get to appreciate being there to enjoy the beauty of the lightning-show in the night sky:)
Online condolences and complete obituary and service times at nimsgernfuneral.com
NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION
SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY
