February 18, 1970—March 4, 2021

After a difficult battle with cancer over the last year, Heidi Marie (Dinkelman) Rich passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021 at her home, in her husband’s arms and surrounded by loved ones, including her mother, Gretchen, and her four kids: Max, Lizzie, Bridget and Jack.

Heidi was born on February 18, 1970 to Bill and Gretchen (Kolberg) Dinkelman in Racine, WI. After graduating from Horlick High in 1988, she went on to graduate from UW Parkside with a degree in Psychology/Sociology, she said, with a smile, she was “trying to figure herself out”. In 1992, Heidi and I (her husband, Chad) met at Racine Bible Church and after admiring each other from a distance started to date and fell in love. This last December, Heidi and I celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary, the adventures we have shared together, and the four wonderful kids we have. God has been good.