Heidi Lynn Schwedler

On July 21, 2022, with family and friends by her side, Heidi passed from earthly life to eternal life with our God and Lord Jesus Christ. Heidi was born March 23, 1961, to Donald F. Luedtke, Sr. and Charlotte Kloc (Luedtke, Foreman). She attended Yorkville Graded School and graduated from Union High, Union Grove, WI. Heidi was a dedicated Christian and worked as a Homemaker and loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. On December 20th, 1986 she married her soulmate and love of her life, John Schwedler, Jr., in the Schwedler family farmhouse. She loved shooting, fishing, crocheting, beading and making beautiful jewelry.