Heidi Lynn Schwedler

March 23, 1961—July 21, 2022
On July 21, 2022, with family and friends by her side, Heidi passed from earthly life to eternal life with our God and Lord Jesus Christ. Heidi was born March 23, 1961, to Donald F. Luedtke, Sr. and Charlotte Kloc (Luedtke, Foreman). She attended Yorkville Graded School and graduated from Union High, Union Grove, WI. Heidi was a dedicated Christian and worked as a Homemaker and loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. On December 20th, 1986 she married her soulmate and love of her life, John Schwedler, Jr., in the Schwedler family farmhouse. She loved shooting, fishing, crocheting, beading and making beautiful jewelry.
Heidi is survived by here husband, John; two sons: Raymond and Joshua Asmann; daughter, Heather (Asmann) and husband, Doug Mosbey; two brothers: Vern Luedtke and Donald Luedtke, Jr.; sister, Robin (Luedtke) Eakins; seven grandchildren; nieces; nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; mother; stepfather, (Stanley Kloc); two brothers (Daren and Grant Luedtke); and one sister, (Donna) and sister-in-law, (Grant) Jeanne Luedtke.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1380 Park Place, Union Grove, WI 53182 on August 27th, 2022 from 1-4:00 p.m. Everyone excited about celebrating Heidi is welcome.