× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 8, 1943—June 26, 2020

Heidi Crewe Eberenz born Heidi Crewe Batenburg passed away on June 26th 2020. She is survived by her husband Jack of 55 years of marriage, sister Julia O’Brian, daughters Katherine (Katie)Mutschler, Karen Martinez and grandchildren Sophia Pacioni, Nico Pacioni, Ariel Martinez and Jasmine Martinez.

Heidi was born in Racine, Wisconsin and still has many friends from grade school and high school. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, then Syracuse University graduating in 1965. At Syracuse she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Jack and Heidi met at Syracuse. She and Jack lived in Corning, NY for a number of years where she taught high school and worked in fashion merchandising before relocating to Phoenix, AZ in 1977.

Heidi was an accomplished quilter and a long-time member of the Quilted Apple Club and with the Bernina Connection. For many years she was an active member of the Church of the Beatitudes in Phoenix. With her degree in Fashion Merchandising she has been a fashion model and used this with a flare for home and business decor. She loved skiing and outdoor activities and hiked Phoenix, Flagstaff and Sedona and skied areas from Austria to California.