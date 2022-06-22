Oct. 6, 1931—June 18, 2022

Hedwig M. “Hedy” Spaight entered eternal life on June 18, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born and raised in Stanley, WI and after time spent in Milwaukee and meeting her first love of her life, Frank Zube, the two moved to Burlington and operated a plastics factory near Waterford. Still owning that building today, she was forever grateful for her relationship with tenant and dear friend, Richard Schwinn and Waterford Cycles.

After Frank’s death, she was blessed to marry the consummate gentleman, the late James Spaight. Hedy was a champion for all living things and routinely supported many animal charities from local animal shelters to chimpanzees in Africa. Her immaculately landscaped backyard was like an aviary that attracted every kind of bird imaginable. Each nook and cranny had a birdhouse and feeder. Most importantly, Hedy adored her precious dogs, the late Patches and her present joy Beatrice. Hedy had many dear friends and neighbors from here to Stanley and will always be remembered for her sharp wit and generosity.

A special appreciation is extended to Larry Moss, Elena Spiegelhoff, Theresa Smet and Pat Lunde and all those last several months.

She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Hattie Michalak; her husbands: Frank and James; and her brother, Victor; as well as her never forgotten best friend, Allie Borowski.

She is survived by her sister, Francis (Richard) Kamnetz.

Going to Mass at St. Joe’s and St. Peter’s was a cherished staple for Hedy. Her guiding principle was the Bible verse “Fear not for I am always with you”. Looking directly in your eyes and raising her finger to the sky, she would exclaim, “Is there anything more meaningful and beautiful than that?”

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1540 Mill St., Lyons, WI 53148 on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Hedy will be laid to rest at 2:00 p.m. next to her first husband, Frank Zube in the St. Charles Cemetery in Burlington, WI. She will be accompanied by her late dogs: Patches and Beatress the first.

With Hedy’s devotion to church and love for animals, in lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic church in Lyons, St. Peter’s the Apostle Catholic Church in East Troy, Lakeland Animal Shelter or an animal shelter significant to you.

Legacy Funeral Services has the honor of serving the family. Legacy Funeral Services (262)642-5057 2974, Main St., East Troy, Wisconsin 53120.