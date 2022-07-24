Nov. 6, 1975 – July 21, 2022

RACINE – Heather Marie Albertson (nee: Poulsen), age 46, passed away unexpectedly, at her residence, Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born in Racine, November 6, 1975, daughter of Robert and Sharilyn (Nee: Sorensen) Poulsen.

Heather was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1994”. She furthered her education graduating with a degree in business management from Concordia University. On March 14, 2015, Heather was united in marriage to Keith Albertson. Heather was employed by CNH for 21 years. She loved to dance, was an avid Packer fan, loved taking long motorcycle rides with her husband, enjoyed the outdoors and was an overall people person.

Heather was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, Keith; her children: Amber Macemon, Paige Macemon, Brandon Albertson and Lucas Albertson; her mother, Sharilyn Poulsen; her in-laws, Robert (Beverly) Albertson; brothers-in-law: David Schiestle and Bobby Albertson; other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Poulsen; and her sister, Kristina Poulsen.

A Funeral Service celebrating Heather’s life will be held at the funeral home, Friday July 29, 2022, 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Thursday, July 28, from 4:00 until 6:00 PM, and Friday, 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family have been suggested.

