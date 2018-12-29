Try 1 month for 99¢

6/12/1977—12/24/2018

RACINE—Age 41. Passed away peacefully on December 24, 2018. Combined Services will be held at Greater Grace Temple Church, 522 N Memorial Dr. on Monday December 31, 2018.

Visitation From 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI

Celebrate
the life of: Heather M. Barker-Jefferson
