April 27, 1933—October 12, 2018
RACINE—Heather Joy Irwin, age 85, passed away on October 12, 2018 at Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, WI.
Heather was born in Hertsfordshire (Baldock), England on April 27, 1933. She was the daughter the late Fredricko and Rose (Nee: Payne) Doel.
On March 15, 1952 in Hertsfordshire, England she was invited in marriage to Donald B. Irwin, who preceded her in death on January 25, 2005. Heather was employed by Haddon’s Leather Goods and Luggage for 17 years. Heather’s pastimes included dancing, knitting, attending the theater, and traveling to England to visit family.
She will be dearly missed by her four children, Janis (Michael) Couture of Greenwood, IN, Jeri Dieter, Sandra (Thomas) Ruediger, and Scott (Diane) Irwin, all of Racine, WI; six grandchildren, Jennifer and Nathan Dieter, Heather (Justin) Hayes, Brook Ruediger, Autumn (Heather True) Fechner, and Neil Ruediger; seven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A Memorial service will be held at Maresh-Meredith& Acklam Funeral Home on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 2 pm with Reverend Justin Hayes officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home prior to the Memorial service beginning at 1 p.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
