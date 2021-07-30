Hazel (Friesema) Nelson

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, August 1, 2021 for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Her funeral service will take place at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Ave. on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will also be a visitation at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.