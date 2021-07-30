 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hazel (Friesema) Nelson
0 Comments

Hazel (Friesema) Nelson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hazel (Friesema) Nelson

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mrs. Hazel (Friesema) Nelson, 90, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, August 1, 2021 for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Her funeral service will take place at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Ave. on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will also be a visitation at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News